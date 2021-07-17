-
Nick Watney shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Watney's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Watney chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Watney hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 under for the round.
