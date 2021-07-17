-
Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Nick Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
