MJ Daffue putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Daffue finished his day tied for 49th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, MJ Daffue had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MJ Daffue to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Daffue chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Daffue's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 under for the round.
Daffue got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 under for the round.
