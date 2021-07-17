In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Pereira's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Pereira's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pereira's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Pereira hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 6 under for the round.