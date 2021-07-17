-
Michael Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kim's tee shot went 195 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
