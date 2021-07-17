-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gligic sinks 20-footer for birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day in 34th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Gligic hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gligic to 2 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.
-
-