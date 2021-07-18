-
Mark Hubbard putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard makes short birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard makes birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Mark Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
