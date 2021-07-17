-
-
Mark Anderson shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
Mark Anderson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
-
-