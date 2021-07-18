-
Luke List delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List uses nice approach to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Luke List hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. List finished his day in 2nd at 18 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Luke List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, List's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, List had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, List's 107 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 7 under for the round.
