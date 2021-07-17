-
Lee Hodges shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Hodges hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hodges's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.
Hodges hit his tee at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.
