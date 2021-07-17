-
Kevin Tway shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Tway hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Tway chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.
