-
-
K.J. Choi shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
K.J. Choi hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Choi had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
Choi got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to even-par for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
-
-