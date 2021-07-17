Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Teater hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Teater had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Teater's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Teater chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.