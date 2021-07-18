  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett reaches in two to set up birdie at Barbasol

    In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.