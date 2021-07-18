-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett reaches in two to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Joseph Bramlett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 3rd at 17 under with James Hahn; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bramlett had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a 380 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.
