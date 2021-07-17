-
Jonathan Byrd finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Byrd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Byrd's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
