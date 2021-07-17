  • Jim Herman shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman makes short birdie putt at Barbasol

    In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.