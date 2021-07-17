In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Herman's 161 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Herman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Herman's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Herman hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Herman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 7 under for the round.