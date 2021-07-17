  • Jason Dufner shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Dufner's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Barbasol

