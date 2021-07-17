-
Jason Dufner shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Jason Dufner's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 7 under for the round.
