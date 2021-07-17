-
Jason Bohn shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Bohn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bohn had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bohn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Bohn hit his 107 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bohn to even for the round.
After a 228 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 12th, Bohn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 2 over for the round.
