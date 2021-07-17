  • James Hahn putts himself to a 12-under 60 in third round of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, James Hahn lands his 148-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    James Hahn throws a dart to set up birdie at Barbasol

