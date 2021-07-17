-
James Hahn putts himself to a 12-under 60 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn throws a dart to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, James Hahn lands his 148-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 3rd at 17 under with Joseph Bramlett; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under.
On the par-4 fourth, James Hahn's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hahn hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 6 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hahn's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 8 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Hahn chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 11 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 12 under for the round.
