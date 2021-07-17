In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 3rd at 17 under with Joseph Bramlett; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under.

On the par-4 fourth, James Hahn's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hahn hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 6 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hahn's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 8 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hahn chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 11 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 12 under for the round.