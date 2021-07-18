-
J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston reaches in two to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poston finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Poston at 6 under for the round.
