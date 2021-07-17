-
J.J. Spaun posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Spaun finished his day tied for 49th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, J.J. Spaun had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Spaun missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 3 under for the round.
