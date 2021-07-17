-
J.J. Henry putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 17, 2021
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, J.J. Henry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, J.J. Henry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.J. Henry to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Henry chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henry to 2 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Henry's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Henry hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.
