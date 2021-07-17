-
Henrik Norlander shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes short birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Henrik Norlander makes birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to even-par for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 194 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Norlander's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.
