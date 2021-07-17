-
Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
