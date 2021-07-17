-
Greg Chalmers shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Chalmers had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Chalmers's 159 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Chalmers hit his 219 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Chalmers to 5 under for the round.
