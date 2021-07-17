-
-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
Dominic Bozzelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bozzelli had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Bozzelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
-
-