-
-
Derek Ernst shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Derek Ernst hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ernst hit an approach shot from 188 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ernst's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Ernst hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 4 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Ernst's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ernst to 7 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ernst to 6 under for the round.
-
-