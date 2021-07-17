-
Davis Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Thompson makes a birdie on No. 17 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Davis Thompson makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Davis Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Thompson's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
