In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Davis Riley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Riley's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Riley hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Riley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Riley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.