David Pastore finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, David Pastore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pastore finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 third, Pastore's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pastore to 2 under for the round.
At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Pastore got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pastore to 2 under for the round.
Pastore got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pastore to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pastore chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pastore to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Pastore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pastore to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pastore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pastore to 2 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Pastore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pastore to 1 under for the round.
Pastore got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pastore to even-par for the round.
