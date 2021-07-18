David Lingmerth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 5th at 16 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 392-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lingmerth at 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lingmerth had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green ninth, Lingmerth suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lingmerth's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Lingmerth had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 5 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lingmerth's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lingmerth to 7 under for the round.