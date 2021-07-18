In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hearn's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hearn had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Hearn hit his 121 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 4 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hearn's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 6 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 5 under for the round.