David Gazzolo shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, David Gazzolo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gazzolo finished his day tied for 49th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Gazzolo's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Gazzolo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Gazzolo hit his 142 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 2 under for the round.
Gazzolo tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Gazzolo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gazzolo to even for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
