Charl Schwartzel shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel's nice tee shot and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Charl Schwartzel's 193-yard tee shot to 7 feet sets up birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Schwartzel's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwartzel had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
