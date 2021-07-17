-
Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Villegas got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at even-par for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Villegas's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
