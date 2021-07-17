-
Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Percy had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Percy at even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Percy's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
