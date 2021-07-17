-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at even-par for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
-
-