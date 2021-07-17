-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
