Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard makes short birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Stuard hit his 100 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.
