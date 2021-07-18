  • Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard makes short birdie at Barbasol

    In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.