Bobby Bai shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
Bobby Bai hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bai finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Bai hit his 191 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bai to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Bai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bai to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Bai had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bai to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bai to 3 under for the round.
