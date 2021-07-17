-
Strong putting brings Bo Van Pelt a 6-under 66 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Bo Van Pelt had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Van Pelt's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Van Pelt hit his 210 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 6 under for the round.
