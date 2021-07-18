-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Bo Hoag in the third round at the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag's approach from the rough yields birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoag finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Bo Hoag's 100 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hoag hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Hoag hit his 115 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoag to 5 under for the round.
