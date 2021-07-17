-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Ben Taylor in the third round at the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Taylor finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Ben Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Taylor's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
