Ben Martin shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin's solid wedge and birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hits his 129-yard wedge to 11 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 49th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Martin to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.
