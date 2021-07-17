-
Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler rolls in 43-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Beau Hossler makes birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Beau Hossler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Hossler's 74 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
