Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Cook's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Cook hit his 98 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cook's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Cook's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
