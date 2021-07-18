-
Anirban Lahiri putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri sinks 17-footer for birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Anirban Lahiri hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
