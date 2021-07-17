-
Andrew Loupe shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Andrew Loupe hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Loupe finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Loupe his third shot went 43 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Loupe's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Loupe to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Loupe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Loupe to even-par for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Loupe chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Loupe to 1 over for the round.
Loupe got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Loupe to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Loupe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Loupe to 1 over for the round.
