-
-
Adam Schenk shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
-
Shot of the Day
Adam Schenk’s impressive near ace is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Adam Schenk hits his 193-yard tee shot to 11 inches from the hole, setting up a birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Schenk's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 196 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
-
-