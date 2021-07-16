Zack Sucher hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Sucher chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

Sucher had a fantastic chip-in on the 209-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to even for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Sucher hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sucher had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.